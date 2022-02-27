$508.32 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $508.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $684.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 3,693,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

