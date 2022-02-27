4,566 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 37.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eBay by 140,622.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 202,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

