$420.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $420.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 368,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,520. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.