$420.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $420.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 368,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,520. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

