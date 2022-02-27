$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to post $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GPS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 7,003,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,271. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

