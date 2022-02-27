$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.58 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 71,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

