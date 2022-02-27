34,576 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.64 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.