3,243 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $96.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.48 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

