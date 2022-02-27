29,663 Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,902,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,857,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,570,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $15.12 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

