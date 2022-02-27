$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce $234.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.16 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 218,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $45.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 444.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

