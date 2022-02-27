$221.43 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report $221.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the highest is $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 385,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.
About PJT Partners (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
