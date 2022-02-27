21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.22

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3013550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

