$2.89 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to announce $2.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Liquidia reported sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 217,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.