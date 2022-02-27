1,380 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

