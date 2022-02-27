$13.51 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to post $13.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.43 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.