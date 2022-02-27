1,196,630 Shares in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,196,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.61% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,627,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICO stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

