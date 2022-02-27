106,866 Shares in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.75% of G3 VRM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGGV. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,750,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,750,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGGV stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

