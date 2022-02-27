10,365 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.12% of DHB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.71 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

