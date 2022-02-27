$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 5,535,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964,498. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

