$1.04 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 85,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

