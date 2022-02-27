$0.80 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT opened at $22.76 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EQT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

