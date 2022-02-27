$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. ABM Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 230,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

