$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. CONMED reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CONMED by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 290,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

