$0.60 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 533,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,534. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

