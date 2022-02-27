$0.59 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,288. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

