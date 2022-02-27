$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AAT opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,334 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

