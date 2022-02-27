$0.52 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 814,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,580. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

