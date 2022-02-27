$0.44 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Bruker also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 541,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,511. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

