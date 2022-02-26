Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.77). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.28. 687,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,016. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $21,780,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $207,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

