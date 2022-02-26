Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $257.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.