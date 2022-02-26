Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.