Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

