Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 1,913 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
