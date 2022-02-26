Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 1,913 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNTL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.