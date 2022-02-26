Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Reaches $16,752.05

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $16,752.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

