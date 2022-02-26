ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0887 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $823,827.83 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00277896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00077953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00085725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

