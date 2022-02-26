Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to “Buy”

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:TROX opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tronox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Tronox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tronox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

