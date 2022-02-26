Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

SKT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

