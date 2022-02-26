Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

IS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

