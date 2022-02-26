Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

