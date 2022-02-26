Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $6.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $2,236,000. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $200,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.66. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

