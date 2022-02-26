Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report $150.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.40 million and the highest is $151.20 million. Trustmark posted sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $629.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $32.09 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

