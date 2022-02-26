Zacks: Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.15. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $54.70 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

