Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

