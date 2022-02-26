Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 96,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

