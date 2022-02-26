Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.39 million to $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of GSL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 832,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $957.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.