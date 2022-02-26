Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Analysts predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.97 million to $70.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

GTLB stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 964,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

