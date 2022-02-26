Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to post $558.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.70 million and the lowest is $558.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 5,051,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,557. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

