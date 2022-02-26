Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $488.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.66 million to $495.65 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $21.77. 3,971,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

