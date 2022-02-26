Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

