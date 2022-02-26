Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 688,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,789. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
