Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,016,345. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

